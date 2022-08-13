By Chrissy Nkumba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody five men for allegedly being found in possession of two pangolins.

Mangochi Police Station publicist Amina Tepan Daud says that the suspects have since been charged with illegal possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 110 (b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Five arrested

She added that they are identified as Evance Matiki, 62, Grey Lihonga, 54, Gresham Chithambo, 49, Leonard Black, 42 and Mayeso Saulos, 40.

“The five were arrested in the afternoon of August 11, 2022 at one of the lodges within the township”,Daudi said

“On this material day, Wildlife Crime Investigation Unit were tipped by members of the public that the said suspects were possessing the prohibited animals at the lodge and they were looking for buyers”,She said

Daudi says the officers in conjunction with Mangochi Police detectives rushed to the place where the suspects were found in one of the rooms. The officers also found the two live Pangolins which were hidden in separate sack bags.

“The suspects are claiming to have acquired the live species from Mozambique and All suspects will appear before court after the completion of paperwork”, She said

According to statistics from January 2022 up to date the station has registered 3 cases of Pangolin(11 suspects) compared to a single case(two suspects) which was recorded in 2021.

Meanwhile, Police wish to thank members of the public for their support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district.

The first four suspects hail from Traditional Authority (T.A) Mponda in Mangochi while Saulos comes from TA Nyambi in Machinga District.

