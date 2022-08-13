By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of Opposition in Malawi Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa said the country’s economy is in an intensive care unit (ICU) as President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government is failing to address issues of national importance.

Nankhumwa told the August House on Friday, August 12, 2022 in his sine die remarks that Malawians are tired of government blames on Russia and Ukraine war as well as COVID-19 as are looking for action.

Kondwani Nankhumwa

He said currently number of people who are prone to hunger has been increased as their is a possibility of getting half of the beneficially for the subsidy inputs.

The opposition leader observes that is very sad to learn that the bag of maize is now at MK20,000 which is a threat to the poor Malawians.

He also condemned the current leader for keep on hiring retired folks back to civil service at the expenses of youths job.

Nankhumwa therefore asked Chakwera to save the country from shame of jokes to come up ways of ending blackouts which is scaring the investors.

In his remarks Leader of the House , Richard Chimwendo said government is doing its best to rectify the country’s economy.

Malawi Parliament has rise to sine die after meeting for four weeks from July 18 to August 12, 2022.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...