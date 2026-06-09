Mulanje PSLCE candidate gives birth on her way to Mgumera exams centre

By Edwin Mbewe

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-What began as an ordinary examination day turned into an extraordinary and unforgettable event this morning when a 2026 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) candidate gave birth to a baby boy while on her way to sit for her examinations.

The incident, which left many people at Mgumera Cluster Examination Centre in shock and amazement, involved Anne Biziwick, a candidate from Kachere Primary School and a resident of Nkango Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Juma in Mulanje District.

According to reports, Anne was making her way to the examination centre when she suddenly went into labour at Nguo Village.

As fellow candidates and community members focused on the ongoing national examinations, news quickly spread that the young learner had delivered a baby boy before reaching the centre.

Witnesses described the incident as both surprising and remarkable, with many expressing admiration for Anne’s determination to pursue her education despite being heavily pregnant.

The unexpected development sent waves of excitement and concern through the community, as people gathered to learn about the condition of both mother and child.

Fortunately, medical personnel responded swiftly, and Anne was taken to a health facility for further care.

Hospital reports have since confirmed that both the mother and her newborn son are in stable condition and doing well.

The incident has become a major talking point in the area, highlighting the challenges some learners face in their pursuit of education while also demonstrating extraordinary resilience and courage.

Meanwhile, PSLCE examinations continue smoothly across the country as thousands of candidates strive to complete this important milestone in their academic journey.