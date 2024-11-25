UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling violations of human rights. It also thwarts efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat because intimate partner violence is linked with a heightened risk of HIV acquisition among women and undermines access to testing and treatment.

Globally, one in eight women and girls experiences sexual violence before the age of 18. Harmful gender norms, low prioritization of safe, qualitative and affordable sexual and reproductive health services, as well as fragile health systems heighten women’s risk of contracting HIV and prevent access to HIV services.

In addition, women and girls living with HIV are too often stigmatized by health service providers. They also experience pressure not to have children, forced and coerced sterilization or termination of a pregnancy. All violations of human rights.

“We must counter patriarchy and poverty to keep girls in school and we must provide women and girls safe spaces, economic opportunities and ensure their recognition and leadership,” said Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director.

“We must also fight rigid gender norms and stereotypes that perpetuate unhealthy masculinity and violence based on gender.”

Gender-related killings of women and girls are the deadliest outcome of gender-based violence with a woman being killed every 11 minutes. This is unacceptable. In 2022, the number of women and girls killed intentionally – nearly 89,000 – is the highest yearly number recorded in the past 20 years. Women from key populations – transgender women, sex workers, and LGBTQ+ human rights defenders – are also at particular risk of femicide according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women this year, the campaign kicked off with the theme ‘UNiTE to End Violence against Women and Girls: Towards Beijing +30.’ These 16 Days of Activism remind us that 30 years after the Beijing declaration – a blueprint for achieving gender equality and women’s and girls’ rights everywhere – the world is far from such a gender equal world.

UNAIDS remains committed to working collaboratively with governments, business, civil society, communities and especially women’s movements and networks to create a world where the rights and dignity of all women and girls are respected and protected, including women and girls living with, at risk of and affected by HIV.

Started in 1991, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights.

UNAIDS

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) leads and inspires the world to achieve its shared vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths. UNAIDS unites the efforts of 11 UN organizations—UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNFPA, UNODC, UN Women, ILO, UNESCO, WHO and the World Bank—and works closely with global and national partners towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at unaids.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UNAIDS.

The post UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)