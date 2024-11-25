Wiseman Daniel’s Exclusive Interview with Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC)

Sources: Wiseman Daniel Fan Blog

Wiseman Daniel

Wiseman Daniel, a well-known minister from Nigeria, recently gave an exclusive interview to the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC). During this heartfelt conversation, he shared his thoughts on ministry, love, and unity while reflecting on his relationship with his late mentor, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

This special interview allowed Wiseman Daniel to connect with Zambians, offering words of encouragement and practical advice for people from all walks of life. Below are the highlights of what he shared.

Wiseman Daniel explained that his ministry is built on love and helping others, especially the less privileged. He spoke about his recent charitable efforts in Zambia, where he provided food, money, and support to communities in Chongwe and Chilanga.

He said, “Ministry is not just about preaching or performing miracles. It’s about touching lives and showing the love of Jesus through actions.”

Reflecting on his relationship with his mentor, Prophet T.B. Joshua, Wiseman Daniel expressed deep gratitude for the life lessons he received.

“Prophet T.B. Joshua was like a father to me,” he said. “He taught me that love is the foundation of ministry. Everything I do today is inspired by his teachings on kindness, humility, and service to humanity.”

Wiseman Daniel said that his work in Zambia is a continuation of Prophet T.B. Joshua’s legacy, emphasizing that the true anointing grows when we help others and show love.

He encouraged unity within the church, urging ministers to work together for the good of the nation. “The gospel is about love and togetherness. When we come together, we can achieve so much more for God’s kingdom,” he said.

Wiseman Daniel also expressed his admiration for Zambia’s faith and hospitality, calling the nation “God’s own country.”

During the interview, Wiseman Daniel shared an uplifting message for those feeling hopeless or burdened by life’s challenges. He reminded them that no situation is too difficult for God.

“Don’t give up,” he said. “Trust in God, and He will make a way for you. Your future is in His hands, and His love is always fresh every morning.”

