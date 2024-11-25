Chakwera’s Bloodshed Vow Fulfilled: Malawi’s President Deploys Police to Quell Peaceful Demonstrations

By Twink Jones Gadama

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera’s vow to “shed blood” in 2020, which was initially dismissed as a mere political outcry, is now being fulfilled.

Chakwera, who rose to power through demonstrations, has deployed police forces to quell peaceful demonstrations, resulting in bloodshed and chaos.

Last week, Chakwera ordered the police to chase away the opposition’s planned demonstration, and teargas was splashed, reportedly killing some protesters.

Today, the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDED) organized a peaceful demonstration, but they were chased away by police with live bullets, leaving some protesters unconscious and rushed to the hospital.

These barbaric acts have not been condemned by President Chakwera, who seems to be fulfilling his vow to shed blood in Malawi.

CDED has dared the Malawi Police Service to stop using live ammunition to scare away peaceful protesters.

The former Malawi Presidents Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda, and Peter Mutharika have reacted to Wednesday’s halted opposition political parties’ demonstrations, condemning the violence against peaceful protesters as an “outrageous assault on democracy”.

The use of live bullets and teargas against peaceful protesters is a clear indication that Chakwera’s administration is determined to silence the opposition and maintain its grip on power.

The international community has been urged to take note of the deteriorating human rights situation in Malawi and to put pressure on Chakwera’s administration to respect the rights of its citizens.

As the situation in Malawi continues to unfold, it is clear that Chakwera’s vow to shed blood has become a reality. The question on everyone’s mind is: what next?

Will Chakwera’s administration continue to use violence and intimidation to silence the opposition, or will they finally listen to the demands of the people and respect their rights?

Malawians will not be silenced.

They will continue to demand justice, equality, and democracy, no matter the cost.

As the world watches, it is imperative that we stand in solidarity with the people of Malawi and demand that Chakwera’s administration respects their rights and freedoms. The bloodshed must stop, and democracy must prevail.

In the words of the CDED, “The right to peaceful assembly and demonstrations is a fundamental human right that must be respected and protected by the government.

It is time for Chakwera’s administration to listen to the demands of the people and to respect their rights.

The world is watching, and it is time for Malawi to take its rightful place as a beacon of democracy and human rights in Africa.