LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Vice President of Malawi, Dr. Michael Usi, was present at the final ceremony honoring the late Dr. Saulos Chilima, who served as the country’s Vice President and was also a trusted advisor to President Lazarus Chakwera on youth matters.

0The ceremony took place at Nsipe Parish in Ntcheu and marked the culmination of a four-month mourning period, as directed by Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani Yachinayi, which encouraged the Ngoni people to honor Dr. Chilima’s memory.

The event included prayers and the laying of wreaths at the grave of the late Dr. Chilima, reflecting the profound respect and admiration held for him by the community.

The ceremony was characterized by a sense of unity among attendees, who came together to pay their final respects to a leader who had a significant impact on their lives.

In addition to the somber commemorations, the event featured traditional performances, including a display by Ingoma dancers, which captivated the audience and highlighted the cultural heritage of the Ngoni people.

The presence of these performers added a rich layer to the ceremony, celebrating both the life of Dr. Chilima and the vibrant traditions of Malawi.

As the nation continues to mourn the loss of Dr. Chilima, Vice President Usi’s attendance underscored the government’s commitment to honoring his legacy.

His contributions to the country’s development, particularly in youth advocacy, will be remembered as a vital part of Malawi’s journey towards progress.

The ceremony not only served as a farewell to a beloved leader but also reinforced the importance of community solidarity in times of loss.

As Malawians reflect on Dr. Chilima’s life and work, the call for unity and continued support for one another resonates deeply within the society.