UTM leader Kabambe on Chakwera’s head to address fuel, forex crises

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly elected UTM leader Dalitso Kabambe on Monday asked President Lazarus Chakwera to address fuel, forex crises, inflation and among others.

Dr Kabambe wants also Chakwera leadership to rise against party partisan in preparations for credible elections slated for September 2025.

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor however warned that if the issues are not resolved, Malawians may seek the intervention of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and the African Union (AU) to facilitate dialogue and promote stability in the country.

In an open letter addressed to Chakwera and made available to The MaraviPost, Dr Kabambe said that the ongoing demonstrations reflect widespread frustration with the current economic conditions, which have left many struggling to make ends meet.

Some of the non-negotiable actions for Chakwera outlined in the letter include tackling corruption, engaging with citizens and revitalising the ailing economy.

“Open dialogue with the people of Malawi is vital. It is important to engage with communities to understand their needs and concerns, fostering a sense of inclusion in the democratic process,” the letter reads in part.

The letter also notes that the cost of living continues to soar due to shortages and high black market fuel prices and Kabambe has therefore called on Chakwera to take immediate measures to stabilise the fuel supply, as it directly impacts transportation and essential goods.

Here is Kabambe’s letter to Chakwera….

Open Letter to His Excellency President Chakwera

Dear President Chakwera

I hope this letter finds you well. As concerned citizen of Malawi, I feel compelled to address the pressing issues facing our nation and to the sentiments of many Malawians who are deeply worried about our current state of affairs are a fundamental right of every citizen in a democratic society.

They serve as a crucial platform for expressing grievances and advocating for change. However, the ongoing demonstrations across the country signal a widespread sense of frustration with the current economic conditions, which have left many struggling to make ends meet. While addressing the concerns that have led to these demonstrations, I urge you to consider the following non-negotiable actions:

Address the fuel shortage : The cost of living continues to soar due to shortages and high black market fuel prices. Immediate measures must be taken to stabilize fuel supply as they directly impact transportation and essential goods. Combat Inflation: The relentless increase in inflation is eroding the purchasing power of our citizens. It is crucial to implement policies that will rein in inflation and protect our citizens from its adverse effects. Revitalize the Ailing Economy: The economy is in desperate need of revitalization. Strategic investments in key sectors, support for local businesses, and the promotion of job creation are essential to put our economy back on track. Tackle Corruption: Corruption remains a significant barrier to progress and prosperity. We must see genuine efforts to levels of government, ensuring transparency and accountability in all dealings. Engage with Citizens: Open dialogue with the people of Malawi is vital. It is important to engage with communities to understand their needs and concerns, fostering a sense of inclusion in the democratic process. Prepare for Credible Elections: The upcoming elections must be conducted in a manner that reflects the will of the people. We call for a transparent and credible electoral process that restores faith in our democracy.

In light of the severity of these issues, we are increasingly compelled to seek the engagement of SADC (Southern African Development Community) and the African Union (AU) to facilitate dialogue and promote stability in our nation.

Malawi is at a crossroads, and the choices made today will determine the future of our democracy. I implore you to take decisive actions to address these challenges. Together, we can build a brighter future for our beloved nation.

Sincerely, DK

President Chakwera is yet to address the nation on a number crises the nation is passing through.