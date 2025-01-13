SOURCE: Watched TB Joshua

One might wonder why a media organization like the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) would have so much interest in Prophet TB Joshua and the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN). Why are they so obsessed with tarnishing the image of a man whose life and ministry had such a positive global impact? Even after the Prophet’s passing, the BBC remains relentless in its efforts to discredit him.

To understand this, we must look at the role of BBC Africa. It is widely seen as a tool of the British government, often used to spread negative narratives about Africa to the world. Its primary aim seems to be reinforcing negative stereotypes about Africans and their leaders, undermining the continent’s achievements. The BBC has become infamous for staging questionable investigative reports that often damage the reputations of prominent African figures.

The BBC has a pattern of targeting anything good that comes out of Africa, especially when it doesn’t align with British interests. This raises the question: why does Prophet TB Joshua remain a target, even after his death? Could it be that his achievements posed a threat to British imperialist narratives about Africa?

The late Prophet TB Joshua was one of the greatest men to come out of Africa. His influence and impact, even in the global context, remain unmatched. For a long time, certain groups have worked to paint Africa as a place where nothing good can emerge. Seeing a man like Prophet TB Joshua rise to international recognition undermines that false narrative.

The greatness of TB Joshua challenges the image some in the West wish to project about Africa. His humanitarian works, spiritual leadership, and the lives he transformed stood as proof of Africa’s potential. Unfortunately, instead of celebrating his legacy, some media organizations, like the BBC, have focused on spreading falsehoods.

Did you know that the British government once sent a spy to SCOAN under the guise of being a disciple? Why would a government feel the need to monitor a church leader if he wasn’t seen as a threat? This shows how determined they are to tarnish his name and legacy.

The BBC’s fabricated documentary about TB Joshua and SCOAN claimed to care about women. Yet, they remain silent about the ongoing grooming gang scandal in the UK. For years, it has been revealed that men of predominantly Pakistani heritage have sexually abused underage girls in northern England. Despite public outrage, British lawmakers recently blocked a national inquiry into the scandal.

Even worse, OpenDemocracy, an organization that worked with the BBC on the documentary against TB Joshua, has dismissed the grooming gang crisis as a “far-right conspiracy theory.” Why are the BBC and their partners silent about the British women and girls affected by this scandal? Why won’t they investigate or give these victims a platform? Could it be because some powerful politicians, police officers, and civil servants are implicated?

It is time for the Church to stand up and speak out against media organizations like the BBC, which seem focused on spreading disinformation about great African leaders and men of God. Prophet TB Joshua’s positive impact continues to be felt around the world, yet they focus on lies from disgruntled individuals seeking to profit from his name.

The BBC should be held accountable for their double standards and their obsession with discrediting an African leader who brought hope and healing to millions. The Church must unite and defend the legacy of Prophet TB Joshua while exposing the harm caused by such biased media campaigns.

