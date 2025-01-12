SOURCES: Watched TB Joshua

It has been nearly a year since the BBC aired its fabricated and staged documentary targeting Prophet TB Joshua and the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). While the documentary aimed to discredit the late Prophet and the Church, it inadvertently led to several positive outcomes, showcasing the enduring strength and unity of SCOAN’s global community.

This article marks the first in a series celebrating the one-year anniversary of SCOAN’s victory over the falsehoods propagated by the BBC documentary. Through these publications, we aim to give more exposure to the truth and reflect on the powerful legacy of Prophet TB Joshua.

Unity Among SCOAN Members : One of the most notable outcomes was the unshakable unity that emerged among SCOAN members worldwide. Faced with adversity, the Church community came together, strengthened by a shared purpose and commitment to their faith. This unity has become a testament to the enduring legacy of Prophet TB Joshua.

Despite the storm of allegations, true disciples, members, and workers of Prophet TB Joshua raised their voices in unison. They stood firm in defending the Prophet's teachings and the values of the Church, showcasing unwavering loyalty and faith in the face of challenges.

Ironically, the BBC documentary fueled a renewed interest in Prophet TB Joshua's work and legacy. People who were previously unfamiliar with the Prophet's ministry began revisiting his teachings, philanthropy, and acts of kindness, resulting in a resurgence of global attention on the positive impact he had on millions of lives.

The controversy prompted many to reflect on and celebrate the remarkable life of TB Joshua. His dedication to helping the less privileged, healing the sick, and bringing hope to countless individuals continues to inspire people worldwide, far outshining the negativity portrayed in the documentary.

The documentary also led to a surge in traffic to websites and platforms dedicated to TB Joshua's teachings and legacy, such as the "Watched TB Joshua" site. This increase in engagement reflects a growing global curiosity to learn more about the Prophet's life and the mission of SCOAN.

The unintended publicity surrounding the documentary rekindled interest in Prophet TB Joshua's spiritual journey and mission. Discussions about his teachings and the continued work of SCOAN under the leadership of Pastor Evelyn Joshua have been reignited, ensuring that the Prophet's legacy remains alive and impactful.

The fabricated BBC documentary, intended to tarnish the image of Prophet TB Joshua and SCOAN, instead became a catalyst for positive change. It united the SCOAN community, brought global attention to TB Joshua’s legacy, and reinforced the resilience of the Church in the face of adversity.

As we celebrate this victory, let us remember the enduring impact of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and continue to uphold the values and teachings that have touched the hearts of millions around the world.