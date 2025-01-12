Local Organization Boosts Food Security for People Living with HIV in Nkhotakota

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a bid to enhance food security and improve livelihoods for people living with HIV in Nkhotakota district, Umunthu Plus, a local organization, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting this vulnerable group through agriculture.

Under the “Njira Imodzi Project,” funded by Egmont Trust, Umunthu Plus distributed farm inputs to 300 people living with HIV in the area of Senior Chief Mwadzama. The beneficiaries received soybean and groundnut seeds, along with inoculant fertilizer, to support their farming activities.

According to Promise Msampha, Programmes Manager at Umunthu Plus, agriculture is a key focus area for the organization. “We’ve observed that many people living with HIV face significant food insecurity challenges. We are dedicated to addressing these issues to improve their quality of life,” Msampha said.

The distribution of farm inputs is part of Umunthu Plus’s broader efforts to support people living with HIV in Nkhotakota district. The organization recognizes that food insecurity is a significant challenge for this group, and that agriculture can play a critical role in addressing this issue.

For Layson Chinduzi, a beneficiary from Mankhwazi 2 Village, the support from Umunthu Plus is a game-changer. “I’m grateful for the seeds and fertilizer. This will help me to produce food for my family and improve our livelihoods,” Chinduzi said.

Rosemary Mng’omba, another beneficiary from Damba Village, echoed Chinduzi’s sentiments. “The assistance from Umunthu Plus is timely and will go a long way in supporting our farming activities. We’re thankful for their support,” Mng’omba said.

The “Njira Imodzi Project” is a testament to the impact that local organizations can have in supporting vulnerable communities. By providing farm inputs and other forms of support, Umunthu Plus is helping to empower people living with HIV in Nkhotakota district to take control of their lives and improve their livelihoods.