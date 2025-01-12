Relief on the Horizon: Malawi Claims to Secure Emergency Fuel Supply to Ease Shortages

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a significant development aimed at addressing the persistent fuel shortages in Malawi, the Ministry of Energy has announced the procurement of 40,000 Metric Tons (about 51.5 million litres) of fuel under the Government-to-Government Fuel Supply Arrangement.

This emergency fuel consignment, comprising diesel and petrol, has been sourced from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and is expected to supplement the normal fuel imports by the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), and other licensed importers.

The fuel shortage in Malawi has been attributed to challenges faced by importers in accessing fuel import financing.

To mitigate this, the government has opted for the Government-to-Government Fuel Supply Arrangement, utilizing Kenya’s existing arrangement with Abu Dhabi while Malawi works to establish its own framework with Gulf countries.

The vessel carrying the fuel, MT High Freedom, arrived at the port of Tanga in Tanzania on December 29, 2024. Following testing by SGS on December 31, 2024, the fuel was certified as meeting Malawi’s technical specifications.

Offloading of the fuel commenced on January 1, 2025, and is expected to be completed today, January 3, 2025.

To ensure efficient and timely delivery of the fuel, both Malawian and foreign transporters have been engaged. The loading of road tankers is scheduled to commence on Monday, January 6, 2025, with a capacity to load up to 80 trucks per day.

The first fuel tankers are expected to arrive in Malawi on Thursday, January 9, 2025, with a total of 1,409 truck loadings required to bring the entire fuel volume into the country.

In the meantime, fuel from contracted suppliers for NOCMA, PIL, and other licensed importers continues to flow into the country.

The Ministry of Energy has assured the public that the government and all relevant stakeholders are working tirelessly to address the fuel supply challenges that have plagued the country in recent months.

Minister of Energy, Honorable Ibrahim Matola, emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving the fuel shortage, stating that this emergency fuel procurement is a significant step towards stabilizing the fuel supply in Malawi.

As Malawi looks to the future, this development brings hope for a more stable fuel supply, which is critical for the country’s economic growth and development.

The government’s efforts to address the fuel shortage are a testament to its commitment to the welfare of its citizens and the country’s economic prosperity.