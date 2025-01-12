ESCOM Moves to Enhance Reliability of Chikwawa-Nsanje Power Line

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has announced plans to install steel structures on some points on its Chikwawa-Nsanje power line to enhance reliability. The move comes amid concerns that the line usually goes off when it rains, causing power outages that paralyze businesses and essential services.

According to ESCOM spokesperson, Peter Kanjere, the power line has been experiencing frequent outages due to damage caused by stormy rains in the Shire Valley. Kanjere disclosed that over 20 poles had fallen down, while others were leaning badly, resulting in the power supply outage experienced in Nsanje on Wednesday afternoon.

The power outage, which was restored on Thursday night, had a significant impact on small-scale businesses and office work in the area. Nsanje Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Network Chairperson, Mike Dansa, has been critical of ESCOM over the frequent power outages, claiming that they are negatively impacting the local economy.

While ESCOM has faced criticism over its handling of power outages, the corporation has maintained that it is working to address the challenges facing the power grid. The planned installation of steel structures on the Chikwawa-Nsanje power line is a step in the right direction, as it is expected to enhance the reliability of the power supply.

The frequent power outages in Nsanje have highlighted the need for ESCOM to invest in upgrading its infrastructure. The corporation has faced challenges in maintaining its power grid, particularly in areas prone to natural disasters such as floods and storms.

As ESCOM works to address the challenges facing its power grid, it is essential that the corporation engages with stakeholders, including local communities and businesses, to ensure that their needs are taken into account. The planned installation of steel structures on the Chikwawa-Nsanje power line is a positive development, but it is only the beginning of a long process to upgrade ESCOM’s infrastructure.

The move by ESCOM to enhance the reliability of the Chikwawa-Nsanje power line is a welcome development. However, it is essential that the corporation continues to work to address the challenges facing its power grid, including investing in upgrading its infrastructure and engaging with stakeholders to ensure that their needs are taken into account.