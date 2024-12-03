Why Shadric Namalomba pioneered “APM Ayimanso” Project by losing political heavyweights?

By Lyson Sibande

So, according to Counsellor Leonard Chimbanga, Shadreck Namalomba was the Chief Strategist and executer of the “APM Ayimanso” Project in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

And together with the people in this picture, including Chimbanga himself, they succeeded to bring Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) back from retirement and purged people like Kondwani Nankhumwa, Dalitso Kabambe, Bright Msaka, etc and their followers out of the way.

So DPP lost such political assets because of this team below? Unbelievable!

As a matter of fact, I know with hard facts that Chilima could have returned and merge UTM with DPP even as recently as 2023.

He could have accepted to contest at the DPP convention for 2025.

And I have just figured that this team of very brilliant DPP strategists pushed everyone else out of the way to bring back the old man. They are really smart!

What shocks me is how these guys here are smart enough to manipulate the DPP system. For those of us that know where DPP is coming from, we can only feel sorry that DPP can be controlled by this team.

So, the brains and strategists of DPP, are the owners of the party and if DPP won elections tomorrow, these guys in the picture will be the top ministers running the DPP administration.

Then we are safer with this same government than bringing back opposition DPP.

“Boma ndilomweli!, DPP inathapo basi.