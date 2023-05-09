World Bank commits to continue supporting Malawi’s education sector

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima on Tuesday, May 9, 2023chosted aworld Bank Executive Director responsible for 22 countries including Malawi, Dr. Floribert Ngaruko.

Dr. Ngaruko who is on a ground truthing mission of the World Bank projects being implemented in the country, appreciated the progress and challenges in the implementation of the four projects under the Ministry of Education including Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP), Skills for a Vibrant Economy (SAVE), Equity with Quality and Learning at Secondary Project (EQUALS), and Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence (ACE)- African Schools of Excellence.

Ngaruko said is very excited to see notable progress on the mentioned projects and has since assured of World Bank’s commitment to continue funding the education sector in the country.

Among other issues, Ngaruko briefed the Minister Wirima on the reforms being undertaken by the World Bank in order to respond better to the global challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic experience where issues to do with resilience and adaptation is coming to the fore.

Deputu Education minister Nancy Chaola Mdooko and other senior officials from the ministry were also available during this important meeting.