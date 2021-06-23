Jaleki (centre) speaking to the media

By Vincent Khonje

KASUNGU-(MANA)- Availability of many youth Community Based Distribution Agents (CBDAs) can help reach out to many youth with Family Planning Services.

Currently in Malawi the modern contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) is at 58 percent with older and married people being more but there is high unmet need for the youth.

Speaking in Kasungu during a training of 50 CBDAs including youth CBDAs, Nelson Mkandawire national family planning trainer in the Ministry of Health, said there are a lot of young people who are willing to access family planning services but there are some hindrances.

“If we can have a lot of youth CBDAs trained, it can help a lot as a lot of willing youth are unable to be reached with FP services. Another issue is that the youth are more comfortable with their fellow youth and can easily be helped,” said Mkandawire.

Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) with support from UNFPA and Ministry of Health is training the CBDAs from different catchment areas across 18 health facilities in Kasungu.

One of the youth CBDAs from Santhe Health Centre catchment, Bertha Jaleki said there are a lot of young people from her area who want to take up FP services however she says her area is too big to reach out to all.

“I really try my best to reach out to the young people in the catchment but the area is just too big for me to reach each and every person suffice to say that those that I reach out to feel very comfortable with me to ask for FP services,” said Jaleki.

FPAM is conducting the training under the UN Joint Programme for Girls Education (JPGE III) project with the aim of ensuring continued Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

The CBDAs are there to do door to door SRH service provision and delivery of integrated services.