Zambia receives first US-funded shipment of HIV prevention drug

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia has taken delivery of its first US-government funded consignment of lenacapavir, a new HIV prevention drug that requires just two injections a year.

Health officials say the arrival expands prevention options in a country still working to drive down new infections.

The shipment was received Wednesday at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka. US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia and Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Donor Coordination Dr. George Sinyangwe led the event, alongside senior Zambian health leaders.

Lenacapavir, developed by US pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences, offers long-acting protection through injections given every six months.

The drug reduces reliance on daily oral PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, making prevention easier for people who struggle with daily pills.

US officials described the medicine as a potential game-changer for Zambia’s HIV response, particularly because it widens choice for populations most at risk of infection.

The ceremony at UTH’s Women and Newborn Hospital underscored the US-Zambia health partnership and Zambia’s move toward a health system increasingly led by Zambian institutions.

Assistant Secretary Garcia acknowledged Zambian clinicians including Professor Lloyd Mulenga and Drs. Chimika Phiri and Mundia Mwitumwa for their role in running the national PrEP program.

“This is a Zambian achievement, led by Zambians, for Zambians, and the United States is proud to stand beside you as a partner in that effort,” Garcia said.

Lenacapavir offers an additional, highly effective prevention option that requires only two doses per year.

Its rollout is expected to be especially significant for women, including pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, whose health is directly tied to child health outcomes.

Garcia stressed that US-funded lenacapavir will be provided free of charge at Zambian health facilities.

He said the investment reflects the America First Global Health Strategy’s focus on supporting government-led priorities, building local capacity, and delivering measurable results.

“The relationship between the United States and Zambia has never been stronger,” Garcia said. “It is built not on dependency, but on partnership and mutual respect – on shared goals, shared investment, and shared results.”

Ministry of Health and UTH officials, along with US Embassy and US government health representatives, attended.

After remarks, the delegation observed lenacapavir being administered to an eligible patient.

For decades, the US and Zambia have collaborated to fight HIV/AIDS and strengthen Zambia’s health system.

The US says it will continue working with the Government of Zambia to expand sustainable capacity and ensure prevention and treatment reach Zambians.

The event marked the close of Garcia’s three-day visit to Zambia, his first to Southern Africa. During the trip he attended President Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration and held talks with Zambian leaders on trade, investment, regional peace and security, and health cooperation.

Below is the statement by the US Embassy in Lusaka

LUSAKA – U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia today joined Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Donor Coordination, Dr. George Sinyangwe and Zambian health leaders at University Teaching Hospital (UTH) to mark the arrival of the first U.S.-funded shipment of lenacapavir, a groundbreaking HIV prevention medication developed by U.S. company Gilead Sciences and administered just twice a year.

The event at the UTH Women and Newborn Hospital highlighted the strength of the U.S.-Zambia health partnership and Zambia’s progress toward a sustainable health system increasingly led by Zambian institutions.

Assistant Secretary Garcia recognized the leadership of Zambian health professionals, including Professor Lloyd Mulenga and Drs. Chimika Phiri and Mundia Mwitumwa, who play central roles in implementing the country’s national HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) program.

“This is a Zambian achievement, led by Zambians, for Zambians, and the United States is proud to stand beside you as a partner in that effort,” Assistant Secretary Garcia said.

The arrival of lenacapavir gives women and other populations at risk of HIV an additional, highly effective prevention option requiring only two doses per year.

Its availability is particularly significant for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, whose health is closely linked to the health and well-being of their children.

Assistant Secretary Garcia emphasized that U.S.-funded lenacapavir will be available at no cost to individuals who receive care at Zambian health facilities.

The investment reflects the America Frist Global Health Strategy’s focus on supporting government-led health priorities, strengthening partner-country capacity, and delivering measurable health results.

“The relationship between the United States and Zambia has never been stronger,” Assistant Secretary Garcia said. “It is built not on dependency, but on partnership and mutual respect – on shared goals, shared investment, and shared results.”

Ministry of Health and UTH leaders, Zambian health officials, and U.S. Embassy and U.S. government health officials participated in the event.

Following the remarks, the delegation observed the administration of lenacapavir to an eligible patient.

For decades, the United States and Zambia have worked together to combat HIV/AIDS and strengthen Zambia’s health system.

The United States will continue working with the Government of Zambia to strengthen national institutions, expand sustainable capacity, and ensure lifesaving prevention and treatment reach the Zambian people.

Today’s event concludes Assistant Secretary Garcia’s three-day trip to Zambia, his first visit to Southern Africa.

During his visit, Assistant Secretary Garcia attended the presidential inauguration of President Hakainde Hichilema and engaged Zambian leaders on shared priorities, including expanding trade and investment, advancing regional peace and security, and strengthening the U.S.-Zambia health partnership.