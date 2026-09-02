Mthunzi Trust engages 50 households on clean cooking energy

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mthunzi Trust has engaged 50 households in Chimwasongwe, Lilongwe, as part of efforts to understand community challenges surrounding cooking energy and promote cleaner and more sustainable alternatives.

The door-to-door dialogue, conducted on 29 August 2026 in Kalulu, Chiwala and Chiyambi villages under the Mzinda Energy Justice Action Project, focused on household cooking practices, affordability and availability of energy sources.

Charcoal and firewood emerged as the most commonly discussed sources, while some households reported using maize stocks as cooking fuel, highlighting the difficult choices families face in meeting their daily energy needs.

Mzinda Energy Justice Action Project Coordinator, Joel Chirwa, said taking the dialogue directly to households had enabled the organisation to understand the realities behind people’s energy choices.

He said the information gathered would be analysed and used to guide future interventions, advocacy, stakeholder engagement and resource mobilisation around clean cooking and energy access.

Village Headman Kalulu, Fatsani Keneneth, commended Mthunzi Trust for engaging communities directly, saying energy remained a daily challenge for many households.

Meanwhile, Ida Stasha, an Environmental Studies student at Natural Resources College and member of the NRC Environmental Club, said household energy challenges should be addressed alongside environmental sustainability and livelihoods.

Gregory Davie, representing the Orthodox Church, called for responsible use of natural resources to protect them for future generations.

According to Mthunzi Trust the findings from the household engagement will help establish a clearer picture of cooking fuel use, energy affordability, access to alternatives and barriers to adopting cleaner cooking solutions.

The organisation says the evidence will inform future project interventions and advocacy aimed at ensuring that community experiences and priorities shape discussions on energy access, clean cooking and environmental sustainability.