CEM’s Kuphika Moganizira Chilengedwe project ignites gas usage in urban dwellers

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The beneficiaries of Community Energy Malawi (CEM)’s Kuphika Moganizira Chilengedwe Project are happy with the use of LPG cylinders for gas cooking.

CEM has been implementing a seven month project from November 2022 to May 2023, targeting urban and rural dwellers of Zomba and Lilongwe district councils.

In the project, CEM with funding United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) sources LPG cylinders from 265 Energy at subsidized fees and promotion for beneficiaries.

According to the project concept paper, beneficiaries contribute little fees to acquire the LPG cylinders for sustainability of the initiative.

During distribution exercise on Friday, May 19, 2023 in the capital Lilongwe, one of the project beneficiaries, Rose Gondwe of Area 18 lauded gas cooking compared to electricity saying its cost effective.

Gondwe told The Maravi Post that gas cooking is also manageable on its usages compared to electricity.

“MK17,500 for gas cylinder takes long time while the same money for electricity can’t even last a month. This gives an indication that gas cooking is cost effective than electricity.

“On gas cooking fears, I can assure everyone that its friendly and manageable than the way I used to hear from other quarters,” lauds Gondwe.

CEM Advocacy and Communication Manager Wonderful Mkhutche said gas cooking is picking up in the country giving hope that the war against environmental degradation may be over soon.

Mkhutche added that the number urban dwellers are adopting gas as a source of energy for cooking has been rising since the launch of Kuphika Moganizira Chilengedwe Project.

“For Example, on Thursday 18th May 2023 we were at Nsungwi in Area 25 for a promotion and we sold over 100 gas cookers against our target of 70 so its a good signal. Even rural dwellers are showing big interest, a thing we least expected,” he said.

The gas cookers are supplied by 265 Energy which is also responsible for training users in the project.

265 Energy Project Manager Taalumba Masambo said beneficiaries of the project are mastering the safety of using gas hence the increasing demand.

“Before, people had fears about using gas but after a number of trainings which we have conducted, we have seen a growing interest in Malawians,” he said.

CEM leads the project by implementing distribution plans, and ensuring the efficient utilisation of resources with funding from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

About 2, 700 beneficiaries are being targeted in the pilot phase of the project that 1, 000 are to receive Chitetezo mbaula while 1 700 urban dwellers are earmarked for gas cookers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

