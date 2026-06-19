Mzuzu youth grouping urgently plea with Malawi Govt to limit travel to South Africa

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Mzuzu Youth Caucus has asked government to impose strict temporary controls on travel to South Africa, saying continued outbound movement is undermining efforts to repatriate 10,000 Malawians stranded after xenophobic attacks.

In a letter to Homeland Security Minister, Peter Mukhito dated June 2026, Caucus Chairperson Gomezgani Nkhoma said about 400 Malawians still cross into South Africa daily, making relief work unsustainable.

“Thousands are now left stranded, urgently seeking the government’s intervention. And since both government and well-wishers will continue coughing hard-earned resources to repatriate our countrymen, we are pleading for urgent control measures,” Nkhoma writes.

South Africa remains a key destination for Malawian job seekers, traders, and students while the Northern Region, where the caucus is based, has historically recorded high levels of outbound migration.

The group wants government to introduce a K2 million bond for all travelers to South Africa to curb non-essential trips, with strict verification for business, academic, and medical travel until safety stabilizes.

It also asks the Department of Immigration to install facial and fingerprint recognition at key border points to track repeat irregular migrants who were previously repatriated.

The Caucus further urged the Homeland and Transport ministries to monitor bus operators and ticketing agents in an effort to flush out those that carry undocumented travelers.

Nkhoma says Malawi should use its position in SADC to engage regional counterparts on border security, human trafficking, and youth welfare.

“By tightening border regulations, your ministry will not only protect vital national resources but also save the lives and preserve the dignity of Malawi’s youth,” the letter reads.

The proposals raise questions on freedom of movement and Malawi’s SADC commitments, which encourage visa-free travel but allow temporary security measures.

Previously, Human rights advocates warn high bonds could hit low-income travelers hardest.

The Ministry of Homeland Security had not responded by press time. The Department of Disaster Management Affairs is leading the repatriation effort.

Meanwhile the calls by Mzuzu Youth Caucus are said to be honest and valid as Government says it may not be possible to repatriate all Malawians seeking to return from South Africa by June 30 following the recent xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

Minister of Foreign Affairs George Chaponda has told the local Press that the number of Malawians requesting assistance to return home continues to rise, making it difficult to complete the exercise within the set timeframe.

However, Chaponda says government remains committed to bringing back all affected citizens and is coordinating efforts to ensure their safe return.

He says President Peter Mutharika has engaged South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the safety and welfare of Malawians living in South Africa.

Chaponda adds that government has already dispatched buses to South Africa to transport affected Malawians back home as the repatriation exercise continues.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition Chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa has since called on government to strengthen support for returnees, including transportation, resettlement and reintegration assistance.