Malawi’s renowned photojournalist Ras Peter Kansengwa dies

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s renowned photojournalist Ras Peter Kansengwa has died

His youngest son, Sylvate Kansengwa, has confirmed the death, saying his father passed away at Kamuzu Central Hospital(KCH) in Lilongw, where he had been taken three days ago for medical treatment.

According to Sylvate, Kansengwa had been suffering from a leg-related illness before his death.

Kansengwa was widely known for his contributions to photography in the country and leaves behind a lasting legacy in the country’s creative industry.

More to come…