Zambian Grade 5 Life Skills book page faces backlash on social media

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A page of Grade 5 Life Skills based comprehensive sexuality education is trending on social media, both in Zambia and Malawi. Mixed fractions have been shared by different readers.

Maravi Post readers were part of the debate when the Life Skills page was shared on the platform on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Some readers supported the book but others were against the depth of the information.

Livermore Mandanda Banda, one of the readers said, “Akadangofotokoza what happens during sexual activities. Osati your dad does this and that.”

“How about your uncle, sister etc. Kusatha kuphunzitsa ana malembedwe awa.”

Trina, had contrary views on the subject matter. She said, sexual education was good for the children because they needed to know. Trina elaborated further that children of nowadays came of age at 11 or 10 years old.

“Koma sex education is good for them. They need to know. Ana masiku ano amatha nsinkhu mustandard 5 momwemo,” Trina said.

Anyawako was of different opinion.

He believed that the level at which the book was written to explain the meaning of making love, was not suitable for children.

Manyawako said that this was something else.

Zambian Grade 5 Life Skills book

“It’s not achimwene, it’s not suitable at all. This is something else,” Manyawako said.

However, according to Sawyer, of politics forum, he disagreed with the content of the book. He strongly said that this was not on.

“In my opinion, this is not on,” Sawyer said.

We contacted Nebart Munthali, one of the teachers in Lusaka,Zambia to confirm whether the Grade 5 Life Skills page we had seen circulating on social media really had the content it has.

He responded by saying that he had not seen the book in question physically but the same page was trending even in Zambia. The minister of education was expected to address the nation and he hoped that he would talk about it.

“I have not seen the book physically but the page of the book is trending even here. The Minister of Education will be addressing the nation and we are hoping that he will talk about it,” Munthali said.

The information contained in one particular page of the book is just too much for the kids. Very unnecessary details.

The other argument is that, when you look at books used by schools for Cambridge International Primary, you won’t find such detailed information for children so it is not known where some African schools are getting it wrong.

