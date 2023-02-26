CDEDI asks Parley to summon Police Chief Yolamu over Malawi’ security lapses

By Iommie Chiwalo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has written Parliamentary Committee on Public Appointments (PAC) to summon Police Inspector General over the current security lapses in the country.

In a letter made available to this publication which has been copied to Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa and Homeland security Minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, Executive Director for CDEDI Sylvester Namiwa says the calls are for Parliament to at least share the pain Malawians are enduring as they are living a life of uncertainty, day and night.

“Going by the situation on the ground, it is our humble appeal that this important matter should be given priority and prominence it

deserves on Monday February 27, 2023 by being raised in the National Assembly as a matter of national concern when the House resumes its deliberations,” he said.

Currently Malawians are their own witnesses on how dangerous it has become to live in this country as it has degenerated into a crime scene and that almost each and every citizen has been affected either directly or indirectly with the security breakdown.

Namiwa has since appealed to PAC to invoke its constitutional powers to summon the IG to appear before the committee and explain herself to Malawians on why she deserves to continue drawing tax payers’ money from the public purse, when it is apparent that she does not have any clue whatsoever to curb the current security breakdown.

“It is against this background that CDEDI is reporting back to your committee that Malawians are living in fear of their own lives and property and therefore, do not see any reason why they should continue keeping Yolamu at Area 30,” he said.

In the interest of transparency and accountability, Namiwa has also challenged PAC Chairperson to tell the nation if at all the interview PAC held with Yolamu was rigorous enough, and whether or not Malawians were given a raw deal.

After President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Merlyn Yolamu as the Inspector General, PAC met on August 3, 2022 to interview the prospective IG.

According to media reports, Yolamu amassed 17 out the 18 votes from the 21-member committee.

“Satisfied with such a performance, your committee proceeded and recommend her before the August House that subsequently confirmed her on August 5, 2022. Therefore, we at CDEDI and indeed the general public would like to believe that the aforementioned process was a genuine one and not just a waste of time and public funds. In the same vein we would like to believe that there must be a good reason why such requirements were put in place in the first place,” says Namiwa.

PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo has confirmed receipt of the letter from CDEDI.

