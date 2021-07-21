– Advertisement –





Zambia’s women football team, the Copper Queens on Wednesday lost 10-3 in their Olympic debut, to European champions the Netherlands.

Zambia however did put up a fight at the Miyagi Stadium with their captain Barbra Banda scoring an impressive hat-trick.

The Zambian team is ranked 104th in the world and are the only female team from Africa in the competition.

There have been reactions on social media over the outcome of the match.

zambia just scored three against the world cup runner ups. but you’ll never see anyone talking about that. — мк🕊 (@laiacodinafc) July 21, 2021

In her team’s major international tournament debut against the Netherlands today, Barbra Banda scored a HAT TRICK. Netherlands is ranked #4 in the world. Zambia is ranked #104. https://t.co/4HcVNWnokU — Hannah Lichtenstein (@HannahLichten) July 21, 2021

Them score Zambia 10- 3 😂😂😂 How did they qualify — kay 💧 (@KayPoissonOne) July 21, 2021

Netherlands beat Zambia 10-3. What crime did the Zambians commit at the Olympics? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vDtQli4RJe — Kωαme Benαiαh🐐 (@kwamebenaiah) July 21, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com