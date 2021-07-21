– Advertisement –

Zambia’s women football team, the Copper Queens on Wednesday lost 10-3 in their Olympic debut, to European champions the Netherlands.

Zambia however did put up a fight at the Miyagi Stadium with their captain Barbra Banda scoring an impressive hat-trick.

The Zambian team is ranked 104th in the world and are the only female team from Africa in the competition.

There have been reactions on social media over the outcome of the match.

Source: Africa Feeds

