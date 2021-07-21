The African Development Bank’s Fashionomics Africa initiative and Google held a 2-hour virtual masterclass on using digital tools and social media for African fashion entrepreneurs.

The online session, on 2 July, aimed to equip African fashion entrepreneurs with tools to plan and execute a digital marketing strategy; how to use social media and e-mail effectively; and creating a digital presence using Google digital tools. Building a brand and engaging with customers and potential customers is one of the key challenges faced by African entrepreneurs, particularly the youth and women.

“We are very excited to collaborate with the African Development Bank to support fashion entrepreneurs in Africa, especially during the pandemic,” said Khadija Abdul Juma, a marketing specialist at Grow with Google, an initiative supporting African entrepreneurs and small businesses across Africa. Women Will Africa, an initiative that supports women to take advantage of the Internet, also participated.

Since the onset of the pandemic, e-commerce has grown considerably, with total global retail sales estimated to exceed $5.8 trillion this year[1].

“To be competitive in our changing world, African creatives need to be well armed with greater digital skills and tools. Technology and digital tools must be at the heart of their businesses if they want to amplify their voices and join the global fashion sphere,” said Bintou Sadio Diallo, a cultural and creative industries expert at the African Development Bank.

Fashionomics Africa intends to attract foreign direct investment in the African textile, apparel and accessories industry and support the growth of micro, small and medium-sized businesses – with an emphasis on women and youth. Through the Fashionomics Africa program, the African Development Bank works with public and private sector partners to develop local, regional and international textile and fashion value chains, taking advantage of the opportunities arising from the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

For more information about Fashionomics Africa and to sign up for the next masterclass, click here. To (re)watch the session, click here.

