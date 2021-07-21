LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Two primary school teachers on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 were over the moon when got call that won MK1 million in an ongoing Airtel Yabeba promotion.

During the 9th draw conducted virtually at Airtel Headquarters in the capital Lilongwe two teachers from Rumphi and Machinga became two of the four millionaires.

The duo including Elizabeth Mshali, a Standard 4 teacher at Chanyoli Primary School in Rumphi and Sylvester Manahata, a Standard 7 teacher from Ulongwe 1 Primary School at Ulongwe in Machinga were in a shock over the prize.

The other winners were a cane cutting contractor, Patrick Njobvu from Ngabu in Chikwawa and Frank Male from Nkhotakota.

For the past two draws, two millionaires have emerged from the lake shore district of Nkhotakota where last week’s winner was a housewife, Maneno Aisa..

“I am happy to be a lucky winner and I will share some of my cash with relatives and friends. I will give some to my church,” excited Mshali.

Airtel Malawi’s PR, Communications & CSR Manager Norah Chirwa said it has been satisfying to witness how Airtel Yabeba promotion was transforming lives of our customers.

Chirwa disclosed that Yabeba Promotion has created 36 millionaires while 2,250 winners went away with K10, 000 each and 100 winners have pocketed MK100, 000 each.

She said Airtel has so far disbursed MK68.5 million to its valued customers.

The Final draw for the top prize of MK5million is slated for August 15, 2021.