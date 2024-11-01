Zimbabwean Kalisto Pasuwa appointed as Flames interim coach

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that they have appointed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC head coach, Kalisto Pasuwa as the Malawi National Football Team interim coach with immediate effect.

According to the press release, the body has also appointed Peter Mponda and Pritchard Mwansa as first and second assistants respectively, while Kinnah Phiri and Young Chimodzi have been picked as advisors.

The appointment has come barely days after FAM sacked former Flames international, Patrick Mabedi as head coach due to poor performance of the team and it’s failure to qualify to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The decision has been agreed on November 1, 2024, Friday after the football Association executive committee held a Virtual meeting where urgent issues that are fundamental to transforming the game of football in Malawi were discussed and key resolutions and approvals were made.