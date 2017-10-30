By Our reporter

Intakes for Nkula A and B have been separated as part of modernising the hydro power station. The modernization exercise includes construction of a new switch-yard and power house.

According to contractors Andritz Hydro and Mota Engil, the process of modernisation also includes replacing old equipment and replacing it with modern equipment.

The modernisation of Nkula is one the infrastructure development project being implemented by the Malawi Millennium Challenge Account (MCA). The development comes after President Peter Mutharika visited ESCOM office amid the persistent blackouts the country has been undergoing in the past four years.

ESCOM told the President during his unannounced surprise visit this week. The national electricity supplier said that it is doing everything to end the problem.