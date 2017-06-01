Twenty-six Year old John Banda, on Tuesday drowned in Lake Malawi in Nkhatabay district, police have confirmed. According to Nkhatabay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, John

Banda who was a renowned fisherman in his area, went to Mazembe area, which is along the shores of Lake Malawi for fishing but didn’t return home.

Esau said the community discovered about the death of Banda on May 31 2017, when his body was found floating on the water.

An autopsy concluded that Banda, who hailed from Kauta village in the area of Traditional Authority Fukamapiri in Nkhatabay district, died due to suffocation.

Lake Malawi is currently experiencing persistent mwera winds, and as a precautionary measure, people, especially fishermen, are warned not to go fishing, whenever there are such strong winds on the Lake.