By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Friends of Lilongwe City Initiative (FLC) along side St. Peters organisation over the weekend joined hands in a clean-up exercise at Area 23 Market located in Eastern part of the Capital City, Lilongwe.

The two groupings disclosed that they co-hosted the activity realising that the trading area is heavily affected with poor sanitation.

Director for FLC who also chaired the activity Geofrey Mfuni expressed concerns over the pathetic situation in the city.

Hence provided a quick response realising that sanitation issues are a key contributor to cholera epidemic heavily affecting the country.

Mfuni added that the dual is geared up in mobilising young people to play a crucial role in civic educating the market users on the significance of conducting their businesses in hygienic conditions to avoid further spread of the outbreak.

He further said that the clean-up activity is expected to be conducted in all 52 markets around the district.

Mfuni said, “All the food stuff that people in Area 23 consume is coming from this market, so we are encouraging market users to be cautious enough when it comes to sanitation issues in order to reduce cholera.”

“What we want to achieve is mindset change, these clean-ups will inspire both the city council and local people to take part in environmental management initiatives”.

Area 23 market Chairperson Osman Yassin told The Maravi Post that there are many unsolved problems at the place including; small number of city council officers who clean the market, lack of strong support from Lilongwe City Council (LCC), and lack of working resources, to mention a few.

Yassin lauded the two grouping for lending such support and has further asked other well wishers to help them with more resources to keep the market premises clean.

Friends of Lilongwe City Initiative started in December 2017 with the aim of empowering environmental management. And is involved in activities like clean-ups and tree planting.