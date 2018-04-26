By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As the world commemorates Annual Malaria Day on 25 April, it has been established that the infection is still killing a large number of people in the country, with more pregnant women and underfive children topping the list of the victims.

According to statistics from World Health Organisation (WHO), 3.4 billion people in 91 countries including Malawi are living in areas that are at risk of malaria transmission.

Ministry of Health says it is a worrisome development to learn that the deaths are still increasing amid of efforts it is embarking on to fight the disease including dissemination of mosquito nets across the country.

The ministry has blamed some cultural beliefs in many parts of the country that are frustrating its efforts in fighting against the killer disease.

Spokespeson for the Ministry Joshua Malango observed that a good number of people misuse the protective mosquito nets that are distributed to them.

Malango said; “people use the nets for their own purposes such as fishing, putting them in gardens and the likes, which are contrary to the main objective of the ministry.”

Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) added that there is dire need to sensitise people on the significance of following control measures for fighting malaria.

MHEN Chairperson George Jobe confirmed that there are false speculations in some communities that influence people to refrain from using mosquito nets.

“People believe that sleeping in mosquito nets brings infertility in married persons, but this is not true.” Jobe explained.

Meanwhile, the ministry of Health in conjuction with other Civil Society Organisations have pleaded with the general public to follow precaution measures such as; living in clean environments, and sleeping in mosquito nets, to help in eradicating the killer infection.