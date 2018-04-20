BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s tax agency Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on Friday sealed the old-private radio station 101 FM Power for tax inversion for years.

According sources privy on the matter to The Maravi Post, the state taxing body invaded 101 FM studios in Limbe, Blantyre where working staff were asked to be out of the offices.

The radio station then went off-air as working staff were out.

The station has been struggling financially of recent times such that it closed its offices in Lilongwe as its staff operates from their houses.

Efforts to talk to the station’s authority proved futile while MRA’s corporate affairs manager Steve Kapoloma just confirmed that its officers pounced on the station as its routine work.

Its not yet known how much is the radio station owe MRA.