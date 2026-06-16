Fresh Chilima’s plane crash full probe kicks start: Will Colleen Zamba going to cooperate?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Parliament’s Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the Chikangawa Plane Crash begins Phase One of witness hearings tomorrow.

The focus: reconstructing the chain of events and decisions that led to the late Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and his delegation flying to Nkhata Bay on June 10, 2024.

Day 1 is themed “Executive Decision-Making and Authority Chain”.

It will look at the institutional and executive processes that preceded the trip to attend lawyer Ralph Kasambara’s burial.

The meetings are scheduled as follows:

Minister of Justice Charles Mhango, 9:30–10:45 a.m.

He’ll testify on gaps found in earlier investigations and explain findings that led Parliament to call for a fresh inquiry in his Feb 24, 2026 statement to the House.

Chief Secretary to Government Dr. Justin Saidi, 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

He’s expected to outline government rules on official travel, inter-ministerial coordination, and any approvals or directives tied to that flight.

Former Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba, afternoon session

She’ll speak on planning and coordination of the VP’s travel.

The committee will probe communications between OPC and other institutions, focusing on timelines, approvals, and institutional arrangements.

Her testimony resumes after a health break for follow-up questions and document review.

The committee says the hearings aim to pin down the authority chain, identify key decision-makers, clarify approvals and communications, and check if proper procedures were followed.

These sessions are part of Parliament’s wider push to establish exactly what happened before the fatal Chikangawa crash.