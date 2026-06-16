New MACRA board dates Airtel Malawi to strengthen collaboration

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi Plc on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 welcomed the newly appointed Board of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to its Head Office in Lilongwe as part of the regulator’s ongoing familiarization programme with licensed telecommunications operators.

The tour provided an opportunity for the new Board to gain deeper insight into Airtel Malawi’s operations, achievements, challenges, strategic priorities, and continued investments in Malawi’s digital ecosystem.

The interface meetings covered key areas including network expansion, digital innovation, customer experience, and regulatory collaboration.

Speaking during the engagement, Airtel Malawi Managing Director Aashish Dutt reaffirmed the company’s commitment to working closely with the regulator to advance Malawi’s digital transformation agenda.

“We value the strong and collaborative relationship we share with MACRA. As partners in Malawi’s digital journey, we remain committed to investing in innovative technologies, expanding connectivity, and supporting the Malawi 2063 vision of a digitally inclusive and empowered nation,” he said.

The MACRA Board commended Airtel Malawi for its continued investment in network infrastructure, digital services, and customer‑centric innovations that are helping to bridge the digital divide.

The Board also highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration between regulators and operators in ensuring a safe, competitive, and forward‑looking communications sector.

Airtel Malawi’s leadership emphasized that the company’s ongoing investments-particularly in 5G expansion, rural network coverage, and digital service enhancements, are aligned with national priorities under Malawi 2063, particularly in promoting digital inclusion and connectivity, supporting economic productivity, and enabling access to essential digital services for all Malawians.

Airtel Malawi Plc remains committed to strengthening its partnership with MACRA and contributing meaningfully to the growth of Malawi’s digital and connectivity landscape.