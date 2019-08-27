LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday issued a 14 day moratorium against the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from holding any demonstrations in Malawi .

The moratorium paves way for the HRDC, the Malawi Police Service and local government assemblies to discuss and agree on security modalities aimed at preventing property damage and personal injuries during future demonstrations .

The Government will use the ensuing deliberations to see how prepared the HRDC is to deploy its own marshals or crowd controllers to avert incidents that have so far marked each and every one of their outings on the streets of Malawi.

Government contends that the country should not continue to allow these violent protesters to make use of the constitutional right to protest to conceal the ulterior motives of opposition parties fronting the HRDC.

HRDC is continuing with its series of nationwide protests to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah to resign for presiding over flawed May 21 Tripartite Elections which saw President Peter Mutharika re-elected.

The Attorney Generals office has however welcome the court decision.

HRDC is yet to respond on the ruling