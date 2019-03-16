LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday predicted that Malawi’s economy –Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would go up by 5 percent this year owing to an expected bumper yield and improvement in electricity supply.

IMF Mission Chief for Malawi, Pritha Mitra jointly with Minister of Finance, Goodall Gondwe revealed the development to journalists in the capital Lilongwe at the end of the second review of the three-year Extended Credit Facility support programme.

This comes a few days after IMF predicted that the Malawi economy would grow by 4.1 percent.

Mitra said the economic outlook was favourable, with a likelihood of continued growth in the short to medium terms.

“In the medium-term, growth could rise further to 6-7 percent, driven by infrastructure projects including electricity generation, crop diversification, greater access to finance and an improved business climate,” Mitra said.

She said inflation was expected to ease to around 8 percent at the end of 2019 and gradually converge to 5 percent over the medium term.