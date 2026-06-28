NBM plc strengthens customer relations at Mzuzu Engagement Cocktail

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc reaffirmed its commitment to customer-centric banking by hosting a Customer Engagement Cocktail at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel, bringing together customers and senior bank executives to interact, exchange ideas and showcase the bank’s growing range of digital banking solutions.

The engagement provided customers with an opportunity to interact directly with the bank’s leadership, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold Jiya and Heads of Divisions from the Blantyre Head Office, while also learning about NBM plc’s digital banking platforms through a presentation focusing on innovative banking solutions, Banknet360.

Speaking during the event on Thursday, NBM plc Head of Retail Banking William Chatsala, said the engagement was designed to strengthen relationships with customers while allowing the bank to receive valuable feedback on its products and services.

“This is an opportunity for the bank to meet and interact with our Mzuzu-based customers. It will help us gather feedback on our banking products and services and receive suggestions on how best to improve. We expect our customers to engage freely with us and to meet some of the people they may not know, including our CEO and several Heads of Divisions who have travelled from our Blantyre Head Office specifically to listen to them and understand how we can continue improving our services,” said Chatsala.

He added that the bank also wanted to encourage customers to embrace its digital banking platforms, including BankNet360, saying the solutions offer greater convenience by enabling customers to access banking services without visiting banking halls.

“We would like our customers to embrace the digital platforms we have introduced, such as BankNet360. Where there are challenges, we want them to ask questions so that we can provide clarification. These platforms are convenient because customers no longer have to walk into the banking hall; they can transact from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

One of the customers, Mzuzu Panel Beater Limited Managing Director Faizal Karim, commended the bank for organising the engagement, describing it as timely and beneficial to the business community.

“We are excited with this engagement because it has introduced us to the new innovative products that the bank has brought to us, which will greatly benefit our businesses. I feel the bank is moving at a good pace with all the improvements it is making. This is also an opportunity for customers with businesses to interact, network and share ideas on how we can improve our businesses,” said Karim