71% of Moms Have Left Their Jobs Due to a Lack of Flexibility

Being a mom is the most challenging, exhausting, and wonderful job one can ever have. When you are a typical working mother, especially with school-aged children, daily life becomes hectic and feels like a rush from one urgent task to another. Juggling between the demands of your work and childcare feels like you are failing at everything (you are not).

The situation has become even worse because of the coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19 has changed the lives of working mothers upside down. It has posed new challenges for all the working mothers all around the world. Many working women felt their hectic and busy work schedule prevented them from seeing and spending quality time with their older people and children.

Also, most women find themselves juggling between the everyday tasks they used to perform daily plus other household tasks that were implemented due to pandemics. It is one of the reasons that

About 45% of working mothers with school-aged children were not actively working.

Nearly 3.5 million working mothers living with school-aged children left the job between March and April; either they shifted their positions to paid or unpaid leaves or resigned from the employment.

Although, by January 2021, most educational institutions, schools, and colleges started opening slowly; hence,more than 18.5 million working mothers living with school-aged children started working actively but still 1.6 million fewer than in January 2020.

Balancing a work-life and other essential things is very tough for a working mother. So, here are a few life hacks that you can implement daily to ease your work.

Life-saving life hacks for moms

1) Prioritize the tough or time-consuming task

One of the most helpful life hacks for every working mother is first to examine your situation, think about the most crucial task, and how you want to spend your time. Some people have their willpower highest in the morning. When the most time-consuming tasks are done, it feels excellent and such feelings excite you to want to achieve more.

2) Utilize electronic devices to your advantage

Technology has become way more advanced than ever. One of the most significant life hacks for everyone would be fully utilizing technology, especially in kitchen work. Without a doubt, technology is becoming smarter rapidly, making our daily life easier and more comfortable.

Many different kitchen devices are available in the market, such as robot vacuums, smart cup coffee makers, and the intelligent instant pot that help you do things earlier than you expected.

3) Get your kitchen before night

It would be a great relief for every working mother to smoothly make things run the following day if the kitchen things were prepped the night before. Try to prepare your kitchen, such as cutting vegetables for morning lunch, washing all the utensils, or preparing breakfast the night before because the last-minute rush can make you stressed out, even afterward.

So, keep yourself away from social media for a while at night and get the kitchen things done.

4) Get a planner

Getting yourself a planner is one of the simplest yet effective life-hacks for every working mother. Listing all the to-do things can help you remember stuff since it becomes easy to forget when things are piled up. So, writing all the things down enables you to remember and get things done on the scheduled time, saving you a bit of time.

5) Hire a responsible caretaker

If you cannot manage your time or stress out every time you think of picking your child from school or giving medicine on time to your elder member, hiring a responsible caretaker is an excellent option for you.

There are no rules that say you are only responsible for looking after your family and can not take help from others.

6) Create an easy-to-follow routine

Routines make life smoother to operate. Creating a straightforward pattern especially for your kids and asking them to follow helps you tremendously ease your work. Teaching your child to wake up with the alarm, brushing their teeth, filling the water bottle, arranging their books according to the routine can ease your morning work to some extent.

But remember to have a visual check of your child’s work.

7) Manage other people’s expectations

When you are a working mother with school-aged children, there are already lots of things going around that need to be fixed, and if your co-workers ask you to give more extra time besides office time, please be able to tell them that working from home does not mean you are available 24/7.

Set boundaries by telling your company that it does not expect you to be available 24/7. Be open about your personal space and needs.

8) Learn to ask for help

There is such a thing that mom should not seek help from others or do all the household chores alone. Every person feels relaxed after reaching home from their jobs or after finishing their online duties. But it is not the same in the case of working mothers. Even after having a hectic day, they still need to brace themselves and head towards the kitchen to prepare the meal for the family.

Thus, ask the other family members who could offload your tasks. It’s okay to ask or seek help from others. Divide the household chores among yourself as it becomes tiring and challenging for you to do all the kitchen things alone after having such a busy day.

9) Learn to negotiate family-friendly work arrangements to support work-life balance

Because of the pandemic, most companies have changed their working patterns by allowing employees to work from home. Thus, a family-friendly work environment can help you to support work-life balance. Be honest with your company about your situation. If the company’s policies do not fit your wish, try to negotiate with the company and explain why and how your request is good for business and you.

10) Change work habits to have a work-life balance

Even though they have a flexible working environment, many working mothers are leaving their jobs because they cannot handle the pressures of work that they have created. So, try to arrange your tough tasks at the beginning of the day instead of at the end.

Set boundaries and learn to say no if your co-workers ask you to do their work. Better try to finish your work within that particular day to have a fresh start the next day and not get any headache from pending work.

11) Get organized

Another effective life hack for every working mother is to keep things minimal and appropriate because we all know how frustrating it gets when we cannot find things when required. Imagine your child or husband always asking you for their socks or clothes when put here and there.

If all the things are organized and kept in the particular place where they are supposed to be, it becomes easy for every family member to get the things without asking multiple questions.

FAQs

1) Is it wrong to be a working mother?

It is absolutely fine to be a working mother with school-aged children until it starts hampering your personal life. Being a working mother, you are not only supporting your family financially, but it also has many several positive aspects for your kids and family.

2) Does being a working mother become easier?

Handling both inside household work and outside jobs is never an easy task for anyone. However, if you are good at time management, it is also not too difficult to be a working mother. Working mothers indeed need to put extra effort into managing household work and work-life than working fathers.

3) How can a working mother be happy?

Being a working mother is not easy as people often think. It is very tough to maintain your work-life and family. However, spending quality time with your family, implementing the life- hacks as mentioned above, and sparing some time for your self-care helps you be physically and mentally healthy, resulting in a happy life.

Final verdict

Balancing effortlessly both inside and outside works is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, every working mother does it without even complaining about it, but the sad part of the society is that they still get judged by other outsiders for abandoning their children, keeping another person to look after their elderly parents or their kids, or not giving the proper amount of time for their family.

Deciding to be a working mother or resigning from your job is your choice, and you should not be told by others what you have to do because choosing to be a working mother is a thing of pride and should be admired, not be shamed or judged.

If you don’t find your working environment as flexible as you wish, contact your company, tell them about the problem you are facing, and try to negotiate between the company to not hamper your personal life and your working productivity.