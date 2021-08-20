What: 2021 Virtual Business Opportunities Seminar – Second Edition Who: The African Development Bank Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Department When: Tuesday, 12 October 2021; 08:00-13:00 GMT (for Asia delegates)

Wednesday, 13 October 2021; 11:00-16:00 GMT (for delegates in Africa, Americas, and Europe) Where: Virtual (Via Zoom)

The Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Department (FIRM) of the African Development Bank will hold the second edition of its 2021 Business Opportunities Seminar (BOS) virtually on Tuesday, 12 October and Wednesday, 13 October 2021.

The webinar will offer individual and consulting firms, civil contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and diplomatic commercial attachés in Bank Group members countries an opportunity to learn more about providing goods and services to the institution or partnering with it.

The sessions will feature an overview of the Bank Group’s policies and operations, procurement rules and procedures, and ongoing and future country activities. They will also deliver Business-to-Business meetings with key departments of the Group.

There will be interpretation in English and French.

REGISTER HERE (starting soon)

For all information regarding participation, please contact:

BOS@AFDB.ORG and copy F.BENYAHIA@AFDB.ORG

Source African Development Bank Group