– Advertisement –





Algeria has now started producing its own Covid-19 vaccines as it announces plans to produce 8 million doses each month.

Production started on Wednesday according to the country’s Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane.

The Covid-19 vaccine being produced in Algeria was developed by Chinese firm Sinovac.

Algerian officials said the development is a major achievement following the launch of the production process at a factory in the eastern city of Constantine.

“Algeria aims to achieve other projects of this kind,” Benabderrahmane said with officials saying production could be doubled in the North African nation if needed.

– Advertisement –



Should production become successful, Algerian officials intend exporting the vaccines abroad, Lotfi Djamel Benbahmed, Algeria’s minister for the pharmaceutical industry said.

Algeria said it intends vaccinating some 70 percent of its 44 million population by the end of the year.

The vaccine production will significantly help in achieving this target set out by officials.

Africa has largely struggled to vaccinate its population because of lack of vaccines. This has impacted the continent’s fight against the pandemic.

– Advertisement –





Algeria’s move could inspire others on the continent including Egypt which also announced intentions of producing its own vaccines to fight the pandemic.

Source: Africafeeds.com