NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-A America couple has taken to TikTok to reveal that they discovered they are brother and sister after they have married for 10 years and with two kids.

In a short video, the man who said they have been together for 13 years, which includes 3 years courtship, said that they recently made the discovery.

He also disclosed that their union produced two kids. Though there was little details on how they made the discovery, social media users pointed out that there was a striking physical resemblance between the couple.

They however didn’t state in the video how they found out that they are siblings or give further details.

Source://www.expressiveinfo.com