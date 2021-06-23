The northerners will tell you unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. They will tell you asking for restructure and self-determination amounts to treasonable felony. They will foolishly argue that agitators for restructuring and self-determination are calling for war. To the northern leeches and loafers, they contribute nothing, but take everything. They believe there’s nothing wrong with Nigeria or with the lopsided federal government. Take a look at the partial list below. The list speaks volumes of what’s wrong with “one Nigeria.” The list reveals the larger plan of Fulanis to Fulanize as well as Islamize Nigeria.







With one ethnic group (Fulanis) all Muslims in charge of everything, how can there be justice? How is unity possible? How can there be peace and progress? HELL NO! What happens to federal character? To Yoruba Fulani apologists still supporting Buhari and his Fulani terrorists, if the list below doesn’t provoke your anger nothing else will.

The four major earners of Nigerian money

1) NNPC – Fulani (Mele Kyari)

2) FIRS – Fulani (Muhammad Mamman Nami)

3) NCS – Fulani (Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali)

4) NPA – Fulani (Mohammed Koko, acting during Hadiza Bala Usman’s ongoing suspension)

The major spenders of Nigerian money

1) Defence – Fulani (Bashir Salihi Magashi)

2) Finance – Fulani (Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed)

3) Education – Fulani (Adamu Adamu)

4) Justice – Fulani (Abubakar Malami)

5) FCT – Fulani (Alhaji Mohammed Musa Bello)

6) Agriculture – Fulani (Sabo Nanono)

7) Police Affairs – Fulani (Maigari Dingyadi)

8. Aviation – Fulani (Hadi Sirika)

9) Communication – Fulani (Isa Pantami)

10) Power – Fulani (Mamman Kwagyang Saleh)

11) Water Resources – Fulani (Hussein Adamu)

12) Humanitarian Affairs – Fulani (Sadiya Umar Farouk)

13) FERMA – Fulani (Nuruddeen Abdurrahman Rafindadi)

14) NYSC – Fulani (Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim)

15) PTDF – Fulani (Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau)

16) NTA – Fulani (Yakubu Ibn Mohammed)

17) FAAN – Fulani (Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu)

18) Office of Accountant General – Fulani (Ahmed Idris)

Telecommunications

3) NBC – not Fulani (Prof. Armstrong Idachaba)

4) NITDA – Fulani (Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi)

Anti-corruption Agencies

1) EFCC – Fulani (Abdulrasheed Bawa)

2) NFIU – Fulani ,(Tukur Modibbo)

3) OAuGF – Fulani (Ahmed Idris)

4) NDLEA – Fulani (Rtd. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa)

Entry and exit from the country

1) NPA – Fulani (Hadiza Bala Usman, suspended and replaced by Mohammed Koko)

2) FAAN – Fulani (Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu)

3) NIS – Fulani (Muhammed Babandede)

4) Boundary Commission – Fulani (Adamu Adaji)

Education

1) NUC – Fulani (Prof. Abubakar Rasheed)

2) NERDC – Fulani ,(Prof. Ismail Junaidu)

3) NTI – Fulani (Garba Dahuwa Azare)

4) UBEC – Fulani (Hamid Boboyi)

5) TETFUND – not Fulani, Christian (Suleiman Elias Bogoro)

Technical Institutes

1) NNRA – Fulani (Dr. Yau Usman Idris)

2) NAEC – Fulani (Prof Yusuf Ahmed)

3) NASENI – Fulani (Prof. M.S. Haruna)

4) NASRDA – Fulani (Dr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba)

5) RMDA- Fulani (Ibrahim Hussaini Doko)

6) NERC – Fulani (Sanusi Garba)

7) SON – Fulani (Farouk Salim)

Source saharareporters