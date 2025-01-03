APM’s 9th Stop at Masanjala – A warm welcome from DPP and UDF members in Chiradzulu District

By Burnett Munthali

As part of his whistle-stop tour across Malawi, His Excellency, President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, made a significant stop at Masanjala Catholic Church in Chiradzulu District, marking the 9th stop on his tour. The visit was met with immense excitement and enthusiasm from local residents, especially the DPP and UDF members, who turned out in large numbers to welcome the former president.

Mutharika’s arrival at Masanjala Catholic Church was a momentous occasion for both DPP and UDF supporters in the district, as they saw it as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the cause of unity and progress under the leadership of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The president’s visit to this area, known for its vibrant political activism, was seen as an important signal to the people that DPP is still a force to be reckoned with and is ready to reclaim its rightful place in Malawian politics.

A Warm Welcome

Upon arrival, Mutharika was greeted with cheers and applause from the crowd, as well as chants of support. DPP and UDF officials from the district, as well as community leaders, were present to receive the president and express their solidarity. The Masanjala Catholic Church, which had been decorated with party symbols, served as the perfect backdrop for this emotional and strategic stop, as Mutharika took time to connect with the people, listen to their concerns, and motivate them for the upcoming elections.

“Today, I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude. You have shown us love and support, and together we will work to restore Malawi to its former glory. Your presence here today is a testament to your commitment to the cause of the DPP,” Mutharika said as he addressed the gathering.

He emphasized the importance of unity within the party and stressed that the DPP is a party for all Malawians, regardless of their political background. Mutharika also made it clear that the DPP was the party that would restore order, stability, and prosperity to the country, particularly in the wake of the economic challenges facing Malawi.

Message of Hope and Unity

Mutharika’s message was one of hope and reconciliation. He called on the people of Chiradzulu, as well as the wider Malawian public, to set aside past political differences and work together for the greater good of the nation. He urged those who had left the party to return, assuring them that they would be welcomed back with open arms.

“To those who have left, we say come back. There is room for all of us to work together for the future of Malawi. We must put aside our differences and unite to rebuild our country,” Mutharika added, with a strong and determined tone.

He also took the opportunity to highlight some of the achievements of his previous administration, particularly in infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. Mutharika pointed out that despite the challenges that Malawi faced during his tenure, significant progress had been made, and he believed that with the support of the people, the DPP could continue to build on those successes.

Unity of DPP and UDF

One of the key highlights of the Masanjala stop was the strong display of unity between the DPP and UDF. Members of both parties came together to show solidarity for Mutharika’s leadership. The UDF’s support for Mutharika’s leadership has been an important factor in his whistle-stop tour, and the collaboration between these two political forces was seen as a significant step toward the 2025 elections.

Mutharika recognized this unity and expressed his gratitude to UDF members for their continued support. “This is the spirit of unity we need as we approach the upcoming elections. When we are united, we are stronger. Together, we can make Malawi great again,” he declared.

The Road to 2025 Elections

The Masanjala stop was also an opportunity for Mutharika to mobilize the people for the upcoming 2025 general elections. As he continues his tour, the former president is focusing on rebuilding the trust and support of the people, especially those who may have felt disillusioned with the current leadership. Mutharika’s message is clear: under the leadership of the DPP, Malawi will rise from its current economic struggles and regain its rightful place as a stable and prosperous nation.

“We are coming back stronger. We are coming back to win. We are coming back to restore peace and prosperity in Malawi,” Mutharika said, eliciting loud cheers from the crowd.

A Step Towards Rebuilding Malawi

The president’s visit to Masanjala Catholic Church marked another successful stop in his tour. The large turnout and enthusiasm shown by the people of Chiradzulu demonstrated the widespread desire for change and the hope that Mutharika’s leadership could provide the solutions Malawi needs. As the DPP prepares for the 2025 elections, Mutharika’s message of hope, unity, and resilience is resonating with more and more Malawians across the country.

With his whistle-stop tour continuing to make an impact, Mutharika’s vision of a united Malawi under the leadership of the DPP is gaining momentum. The people of Chiradzulu, through their warm welcome and enthusiastic support, have made it clear that they are ready for change and are committed to the cause of rebuilding Malawi under Mutharika’s leadership.

The journey to 2025 has only just begun, but the Masanjala stop reaffirmed that Mutharika’s message of hope and progress is being embraced by a growing number of Malawians who are eager to see a brighter future for their country.