PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The just ended Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) 2021 housemate Cross was was arrested in South Africa.

Cross who narrated the incident on his Twitter page said he was arrested because there is a COVID-19 curfew at his location.

The Anambra State-born said he was however released after he identified himself.

He wrote, “So SA I got stoped by your police, apparently there’s a curfew. They took me to their office, Omo nobody tell me ooo. So guys I tell them say I get name called siyabonga and my first time in SA and they smiled and I think they wan let us go ooo.

“Omo japa japa. My bed they call me. Thanks guys We free now.”

Cross was one of the last top six houses finalists as White Money emerged the winner.

