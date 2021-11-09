……….Malawi 70-36 Zambia

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Netball national team the Queens have kick started the 2021 Africa Netball Cup campaign taking place in Namibia, on a high note as they have defeated their neighbors Zambia by 70 baskets to 36.

Despite the win to Malawi,Zambia made the Queens to sweat for their money as they piled pressure especially in the first and the second quarters in which they came more challenging and with more physical game but Malawi withstood the heat and slowly controlled the Zambians.

Hakainde Hichilema’s daughters were the first to score but Malawi reacted to fast through goal shooter Joyce Mvula and Goal attacker Jane Chimaliro whom their combination has been so brilliant.

First quarter Malawi led by 19 baskets to 9 and at halftime Malawi was on the lead by 34 baskets to 18 but in the last quarter Malawi rectified their defence problems and closed the spaces making it difficult for Zambians to walk comfortably. They won more turnovers and utilized them accordingly while their counterparts failed to do so.At the end of the fourth quarter Malawi had scored 70 baskets against 36 for Zambia.

A nineteen year center Shira Dimba was a marvel to watch,she controlled the center very well with her accurate passes,Wing Defender Grace Mwafulirwa and and Bridget Kumwenda, Wing attacker were fast past the Zambians.

Peace Chawinga, Queens Coach, was very happy for the victory saying they knew Zambia would come hard today after that 76 baskets to 44 defeat in the PentSeries Netball Tournament hence coming up with a different tactical approach.

“I am delighted we have won our opening game,we work on areas we feel we were weak today before our next game tomorrow but thanks to my girls”, Chawinga said.

Malawi Queens play Botswana tomorrow before meeting Zimbabwe on 11th November 2021.In the opening game of the tournament Uganda defeated Tanzania by 77 baskets to 29 baskets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...