Besieged Malawi Electoral Commission raises  nomination fees for 2025 elections

By Twink Jones Gadama

The Malawi Electoral Commission has announced an increase in nomination fees for the upcoming 2024 elections, aiming to ensure only serious contenders participate in the electoral process.

As of now, presidential candidates will have to pay K10 million, a significant jump from the K2 million required in 2020.

This increase is expected to promote credible and committed candidates, ultimately strengthening Malawi’s democratic institutions.

The new nomination fees for parliamentary candidates are K2.5 million for males and K1,250,000 for females, youth, or disabled individuals.

Councillor candidates will need to pay K200,000 if male and K100,000 if female, youth, or disabled.

Notably, the nomination fees are non-refundable unless candidates meet specific conditions.

Interestingly, similar nomination fee structures exist in other countries, such as Ghana and South Africa.

In Ghana, for instance, presidential candidates paid 5,000 Cedis (approximately USD 2,600) in 2012, while parliamentary candidates paid 500 Cedis (approximately USD 260).

The Malawi Electoral Commission officially launched the 2025 General Election on July 2, 2024, at the Bingu International Convention Centre.

This development comes after the commission launched the theme for the upcoming elections on July 16, 2024.

Consequently, the increased nomination fees are expected to promote credible and committed candidates.

To achieve this goal, the commission has set out clear guidelines and requirements for candidates.

Additionally, accreditation of international and local observers was conducted to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

The commission’s website also provides detailed information on the electoral process, including voter registration and nomination requirements.

The increased nomination fees aim to deter non-serious candidates from participating in the elections.

By setting a higher bar for entry, the commission hopes to reduce the number of frivolous candidates and ensure that those who do participate are genuinely invested in serving the public.