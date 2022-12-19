Gama says no Chakwera offer

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-CCAP cleric and General Secretary for Blantyre Synod, Reverend Dr. Billy Gama has turned down his appointment as a board director of the Lilongwe Water Board, saying he already has a busy office.

Dr. Gama addded that it will also be difficult for him to serve as a director of the Board which he was once its chairperson.

The man of God says it was just a joke, a statement he made on 3 November, 2022 in Blantyre where President Lazarus Chakwera was opening the HHI School of Excellence that he wished he could serve at the MACRA Board.

“Blantyre Synod has a radio station and it could be a conflict of interest for me to be a board chairperson of MACRA,” he says.

Chakwera has also awarded Brown Mpinganjira and Frank Mwenefumbo as chairpersons for Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) and Northern Region Water Board (NRWB).

The duo are political figures heads taken on board aimed at helping Chakwera’s second term bid in 2025.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...