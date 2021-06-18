Blantyre runs out covid-19 vaccine

Blantyre District Health Office has run out of COVID-19 vaccine.

A statement signed by the Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Dr Gift Kawalazira says the district ran out of vaccine on 17th June 2021.

Recently, the DHO’s office was sourcing vaccine from districts with low uptake like Chikwawa and Mwanza.

According to the Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda, the next consignment of the vaccine will be in first week of July because the main manufacturer and supplier India was affected by the third wave of Coronavirus.

Reports reaching Maravi Post also indicate that Mzuzu is also in the same situation as many centres administering the jab have run out of the vaccine.

The situation has left people engulfed with fear as to what will happen if they do not take the second jab of the Covid-19 Vaccine.

According to experts, second dose must be taken between four and 12 weeks after your first dose.

Having the second dose is essential to ensure the best effect of the vaccine, and in particular to maximise protection against new variants.