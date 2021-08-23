Blue Eagles on death bed

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Policemen from area 30 still walking in the wilderness, there is no food to eat or drops of water to quench their thirsty,no shelter to hide,and still more the journey looks very far to reach.

On Sunday they continued with their journey of hunting points to give them assurance of staying in the elite league at Silver Stadium in area 47,Bwandiro.

As many expected Eagles to show hunger for the goals in the early minutes it was contrary as the host settled first.

Zebron Kalima who played at the left wing and Blessings Tembo gave tough time to the wounded Eagles, Alexander Chigawa was a busy person who tried hard to contain them,Eagles were flat at the midfield despite some brilliance performance from Kelvin Tchibwabwa and Laurent Banda.

Blessings Tembo scored for the bankers with just 17 minutes of the game before Paul Master who was introduced at 15th minute for injured Micium Mhone pulled level at 20th minute after a beautiful pass from Gaddie Chirwa.

The goal gave them power and seemed to be settled, first half ended one all but with Blue Eagles enjoying the play.

Second half started and quickly the Bankers technical panel sensed danger hence made some changes, Maxwell Gasten Phodo was introduced for Frank Banda to add fire power upfront which worked out.Nickson Mwase for Mike Robert,Chinsinsi Maonga for Zebron Kalima,Patrick Macheso for Levison Maganizo and Chimodzi Jnr for Chikondi Kamanga.

Maxwell Phodo,Davie and Tembo exchanged some beautiful passes and for several times managed to break through the Eagles defence but John Soko denied their efforts.

At 50th minute Paul Master had a chance to score but the ball hit the cross bar.

Gerald Phiri Snr assisted by former Blue Eagles player Charles Ngosi also made some changes,introducing Mphatso Filimoni, Lazarus Nyemera and Ganizani James for Onesimo Mbendera who got injured, Chifuniro Mpinganjira and Kelvin Tchibwabwa but did not bear any fruits.

As it was thought the game would end in stalemate, Eagles defence made another blunder failing to clear the ball, before in form Stain Davie easily squeezed it into John Soko’s net at 80th minute of the game.Davie’s goal helped the Central bankers to resuscitates their TNM Superleague championship hopes.

Gerald Phiri Snr Eagles coach was not happy with the results as he thought his boys gave Silver Strikers easy goals,but still hopes the team will survive in the elite league.

His counterpart MacDonald Yobe assistant coach for Silver,hailed his boys for the victory and said their focus now is on the remaining games not what their fellow title contenders Nyasa Big Bullets is doing.

The Cops now clinging to relegation membership card as they are sitting dangerously on position 12 with 27 points from 26 games,and thanks should go to their city men who are also Friendly in Forces Kamuzu Barracks who managed to beat Chitipa United away in Karonga.

If it was not that Eagles could have been on position 13 now.They play Kamuzu Barracks in their next fixture at Nankhaka Stadium.

In Mzuzu City,Gilbert Chirwa’s side, Mzuzu Warriors frustrated the defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets, as they held them to a goalless draw.

Bullets is returning to the Southern region from the Northern region with a point from possible six,On Saturday Moyale Barracks through Lloyd Njaliwa defeated the peoples team by a goal to nil, now they are at par on points with Silver Strikers FC 49 each but still on the summit with a better goal aggregate.