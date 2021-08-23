PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, has reacted angrily to a story about a lady who claims to be the mother of his kid.

According to him, He said the story was manufactured.

The story firstly broke out in 2017 and On Thursday, 19 August 2021, Malema was reminded of it, where he responded with anger as he denied his so-called son.

According to reports Malema had impregnated a Zimbambean woman who was working as his maid during his ANC days.

“I worked as a maid at his home in Midrand, and we used to have a lot of fun with one other. He was really kind to me and assured me that he would take excellent care of me. I left when I became pregnant, and when I gave birth, I attempted to reconcile with him, but he refused to cooperate,” she said.

As part of her threat, she said she would release compromising footage of herself and Julius Malema.

According to the report, the woman made the revelation while in Pretoria trying to reunite Malema with his alleged son.

Meanwhile, Malema has continued to distance himself from the claims saying the report was fabricated because “they” can’t mount a political response to “our political critic [sic] against them”.